Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Tarris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Tarris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Tarris Obituary
Helen Tarris, 92, of Port Carbon, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

Born in Five Point, Cumbola, Aug. 29, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Turanicza) Danshock.

She was a graduate of Blythe Township High School and then worked as a seamstress for Colonial Blouse, Pottsville, and was a member of the ILGWU. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Metro Tarris, on Dec. 10, 2017.

Surviving are son, Leonard Tarris and his wife, Rita, of Middleport; daughter, Elaine Vrabel and her husband, James, of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Melissa, Stacie, Paul and Gregory; one great-grandson, Seth; nieces and nephews

Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church 105 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with Monsignor Myron Grabowski officiating. Friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, with Panachida being held at 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, St. Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now