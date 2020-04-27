|
Helen Theresa Yutko, 92, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, April 25, at her residence with family by her side.
Helen was born Oct. 3, 1927, in Gilberton, a daughter of the late Veronica (Davidavage) and Albert Leskie.
She graduated from Gilberton High School in 1945. Helen married Vincent Nicholas Yutko on July 9, 1950, and they were married for 57 years until his passing in 2008.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and former member of the St. Ambrose Ladies Sodality.
Helen worked as a homemaker. Her love was her four sons and she was a very supportive mother. Raising her sons was her life's joy. When her sons were in high school in the '70s, she attended their cross country and track meets. In later years, she enjoyed going to her grandson's sporting events. She was a regular member of the Deer Lake bingo and enjoyed going to casinos. She assisted her husband and sons in their business ventures. When her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling.
She was predeceased by her son, Nicholas Yutko, in 2012; brothers, Bill Leskie, in 2006, and John Leskie, who was killed in action in World War II in 1944.
Helen is survived by three sons, Vincent Yutko, companion of Marjorie Wanner, of Orwigsburg, Greg Yutko, husband of Cathy, of Orwigsburg, and Mark Yutko, husband of Debbie, Peachtree City, Ga. Helen is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, Gregory, Heather and Eric Yutko. Her first great-grandchild will be due in June.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Due to COVID-19, services will be private and are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services,Inc., Orwigsburg. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2020