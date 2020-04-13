|
Helen "Ellen" Trasatt, 93, of Minersville, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville, with her family by her side.
She was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Cressona, a daughter of the late Kathryn (Sukeena) and Thomas Cooper.
She was the wife of Frank Trasatt, having shared 72 years of marriage.
She was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville, and of the former St. Barbara Church, Minersville.
She was a graduate of Cressona High School. She was a former seamstress employed in the local garment industry.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Theodore Slevinsky and Michael Cooper; sisters, Eva Motko, Anna Moyer, Julia Kotch, Stella Onuscho and Mary Krause.
In addition to her husband, Frank, Ellen is survived by a daughter, Julia, wife of Noble Quandel, of Pottsville; two sons, David, husband of Lisa Trasatt, of Mohrsville, and Philip, husband of Tracey Trasatt, of Hamburg. She is also survived by grandchildren, Angela Urban and husband, Jerome, Benn Trasatt and wife, Erin, and Aaron Trasatt and wife, Katie; great-grandchildren, Jerome and Julia Urban, Arly and Caia Trasatt and Isabella Trasatt.
Ellen loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking and holiday dinners. She loved to read, sew, crochet and attend sporting events that her family participated in.
Ellen had a contagious smile and generous heart. She loved to sing and knew every word to every oldie!
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Helen's memory can be made to Schuylkill Women in Crisis, P.O. Box 96, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
