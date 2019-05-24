Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Wayne. View Sign Service Information Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville 501 Washington Street Frackville , PA 17931 (570)-874-0540 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Corrigan Wayne, Frackville, daughter of William and Agnes Corrigan, loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed on with her loved ones by her side on Thursday morning, May 23, at her residence.



Helen was the most beautiful and loving soul and a devout Catholic. She will be missed by all who loved her. The world will never be the same.



She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, the LAOH, Girardville, and the former Holy Rosary Society, Girardville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne; her sister, Dolores Wayne, and her brother, William Corrigan.



Helen is survived by her four children, Aileen and her husband, Dave McCabe, Karyn Stevenson, Michael and David Wayne; her four grandchildren, Sean, Megan, Michael and Allison; her two sisters, Jeanette Roscoe and Karen Corrigan; her best friend of over 50 years, Nancy Kennedy; and her sister-in-law, Eileen Wayne. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews. She loved all of them, and they loved her.



Helen loved spending time with her grandchildren, spending time with her sisters and visiting her niece, Maryann Wayne, in New York. Helen will leave a void that can never be filled.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Ann's Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends and family are invited to her viewing from 8 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Fountain Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Helen's name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish at 7 S. Broad Mountain Avenue Frackville, PA 17931. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit



