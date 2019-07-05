Helenann Welker Zelonis, 68, of Saint Clair, died Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Genesis Health Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.



She was born at Locust Mountain Hospital, Shenandoah, June 3, 1951, the first child of the late James Jr. and Helen R. Verbosky Welker.



Growing up in Hometown, she graduated from Tamaqua Area High School in 1969, and received her diploma in Practical Nursing from Schuylkill County AVTS, Pottsville, in 1971. From 1971 to 1976 and 1978 to 2012 she was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Pottsville Hospital and Warne Clinic (now Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill S. Jackson Street). She also briefly worked at the former Rest Haven and as a private duty nurse. She said she would have stayed on longer, were it not for her difficulties with her health and computer documentation.



Helen was known to take younger nurses under her wing, to start difficult IVs by praying a Hail Mary, and to unleash her offbeat sense of humor. She was kind to many, including her old Saint Casimir friends in their declining years, hospital colleagues and their children, and her family. She had various pastimes: hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, playing bingo, driving around with her husband or son, going on casino trips, vacationing or lounging in the pool with her brother and sister-in-law, and watching TV with family pets.



Helen had been a member of the former Saint Casimir parish, Saint Clair, where she was a member and officer of the Rosary Confraternity, and a faithful pierogi maker. She continued faithful attendance and pierogi making at Saint Clare of Assisi, Saint Clair, up to the day she entered the hospital and eventually moved to Schuylkill Center, where she resided for the past 16 months. From her teenage years she loved her Catholic faith and was honored that her only child became a priest.



Helenann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Zelonis, in 2004.



Surviving are her son, Father Christopher M. Zelonis, of Lehighton; brother, Joseph J. Welker and his wife, Faith E., of Hamburg; brother, William A. Welker, of Summit Hill; nephew, Bradley J. and his wife, Stacey B. Welker, of Hamburg.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Saint Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Fr. Christopher M. Zelonis will be the principal celebrant. Friends may call from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial will be held in St. Casimir Cemetery, Port Carbon. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.brucetharfuneralhome.com for more information or to leave condolences.



