Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 E Hancock St.
Saint Clair, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 E Hancock St.
Saint Clair, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helenann Zelonis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helenann Welker Zelonis


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helenann Welker Zelonis Obituary
Helenann Welker Zelonis, 68, of Saint Clair, died Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Genesis Health Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born at Locust Mountain Hospital, Shenandoah, June 3, 1951, the first child of the late James Jr. and Helen R. Verbosky Welker.

Growing up in Hometown, she graduated from Tamaqua Area High School in 1969, and received her diploma in Practical Nursing from Schuylkill County AVTS, Pottsville, in 1971. From 1971 to 1976 and 1978 to 2012 she was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Pottsville Hospital and Warne Clinic (now Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill S. Jackson Street). She also briefly worked at the former Rest Haven and as a private duty nurse. She said she would have stayed on longer, were it not for her difficulties with her health and computer documentation.

Helen was known to take younger nurses under her wing, to start difficult IVs by praying a Hail Mary, and to unleash her offbeat sense of humor. She was kind to many, including her old Saint Casimir friends in their declining years, hospital colleagues and their children, and her family. She had various pastimes: hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, playing bingo, driving around with her husband or son, going on casino trips, vacationing or lounging in the pool with her brother and sister-in-law, and watching TV with family pets.

Helen had been a member of the former Saint Casimir parish, Saint Clair, where she was a member and officer of the Rosary Confraternity, and a faithful pierogi maker. She continued faithful attendance and pierogi making at Saint Clare of Assisi, Saint Clair, up to the day she entered the hospital and eventually moved to Schuylkill Center, where she resided for the past 16 months. From her teenage years she loved her Catholic faith and was honored that her only child became a priest.

Helenann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Zelonis, in 2004.

Surviving are her son, Father Christopher M. Zelonis, of Lehighton; brother, Joseph J. Welker and his wife, Faith E., of Hamburg; brother, William A. Welker, of Summit Hill; nephew, Bradley J. and his wife, Stacey B. Welker, of Hamburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Saint Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Fr. Christopher M. Zelonis will be the principal celebrant. Friends may call from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial will be held in St. Casimir Cemetery, Port Carbon. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.brucetharfuneralhome.com for more information or to leave condolences.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now