Helene M. Vernosky, affectionately known as "Nan," 92, of Centre Street, Ashland, passed away Sunday, May 24, at her home.
Born March 20, 1928, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helena Lorah Kostrzewski.
She was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School and a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Shenandoah.
Nan had worked for several area movie theaters throughout her life and was remembered by many as "The Lady in the Ticket Booth." These included the Capital and Strand theaters in Shenandoah and United Artists Theater in the Schuylkill Mall until her retirement. At home, Nan loved to keep busy by cooking meals, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading books, solving crossword puzzles and crocheting afghans for family members. Nan was also an avid Phillies fan and on any given day throughout the baseball season, she could be found yelling at the television, "I need to go teach these guys how to play ball!" Nan was a selfless, sweet, loving and caring person whose heart and door were always open to everyone.
Helene resided with her son, Mike Vernosky, in addition to his wife, Denise, and his daughter, Brittany, who together provided care for her during her final years.
Preceding her was a daughter, Marilyn Borinsky, in 2018; a son, Zane Martin, in 1974; a sister, Rose Mader; brothers, Joseph and Charles Kostrzewski.
Surviving her are two sons, Robert Martin, of Girardville, and Mike Vernosky, of Ashland; six grandchildren, Marlena, Jay and Charlie McElhenny, Heidi and Crystal Martin and Brittany Vernosky; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one niece and one nephew.
A memorial funeral service will be held at a later date. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
