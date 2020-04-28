Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Helene R. Dwyer


1951 - 2020
Helene R. Dwyer Obituary
Helene R. Dwyer, 69, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after very long years of illnesses.

Born Jan. 22, 1951, in Ashland, she was the daughter of the late Max and Helen Smarr.

Helene graduated from North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1968. She worked for the state in Harrisburg and clothing factories in Ashland. She always looked forward to her Thursday night bingo and many others, and her slots at the casinos. She was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland.

Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Lid Dwyer; a son, Jim Dwyer and his companion, Sherry; grandson, Jim Dwyer; stepsister, Colleen LeMasters; stepbrothers, Carson and Jesse Long; brother- and sister-in-law, Marty and Anita Dwyer.

At Helene's request, there will be no service. Memorial contributions can be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
