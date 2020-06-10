|
Helga B. Wise 85, a resident of Schoolyard Square Assisted Living Community, Pine Grove, formerly of Tower City, passed away suddenly Sunday at her apartment.
Born June 9, 1934, in Bremerhaven, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Rudolf and Marie Paus Eheleuther.
Helga attended Twin Valley Alliance Church, Williamstown. She was a member of International Club, Orwigsburg.
Helga was a talented and exceptional seamstress. She enjoyed gardening and was a very avid fan of Williams Valley sports while her children were in school and enjoyed attending all of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther L. Wise, in 2014.
Surviving are her four children, Jeffrey Wise and his wife, Judy, of Bernville, Janet Mrakovich and her husband, Rock, of Middletown, Jerry Wise and his wife, Carol, of Pine Grove, and Jesse Wise, of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren, Bryon, Brittney, Janelle, Jeremy, Cameron, Savannah, Justin and Dillon; seven great-grandchildren, Lyla, Parker, Caanan, Lola, Catherine, Ethan and Tabitha; two sisters, Gertrude Driesslein, of Munich, Germany, and Rosi Marie Kunze, of Bremerhaven, Germany.
Helga will be laid to rest privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Porter Tower Recreation Committee, c/o Bonnie Raho, 319 Wiconisco Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Wise family. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
