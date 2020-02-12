|
|
Henry C. Buzza Jr., 61, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, at his residence.
Born April 15, 1958, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Henry C. Buzza Sr. and Beth I. (Speidel) Buzza.
He recently celebrated 32 years of marriage to his loving wife, Barbara G. (Sock) Buzza, who survives him.
Henry was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1976.
He proudly served as a captain in the Air Force during Desert Storm.
Henry was formerly employed by SAPA as an electrical engineer for 17 years. He had also worked in maintenance for Schuylkill Haven School District and retired in December 2019 as a floor person for ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
He was a member of Robert E. Baker American Legion Post 38, Schuylkill Haven.
In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by two daughters, Alison Frandsen, of Pottsville, and Grace Shoffler, of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Jonathan and William Frandsen, Ricky Shoffler III and Trent Hallick; brother, Paul Buzza and wife, Janine, of Green Castle; mother-in-law, Grace Wonn.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor John Wallace officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. At the family's request, donations in Henry's memory may be sent to American Legion Post 38, P.O. Box 314, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 12, 2020