Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Henry J. "Hank" Faleski

Henry J. "Hank" Faleski Obituary
Henry J. "Hank" Faleski, 68, of Furnace Street, Shenandoah (Turkey Run), passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, at his home.

Born in Shenandoah, Oct. 2, 1951, he was a son of the late Henry T. and Helen (Mentz) Faleski.

Hank was a 1969 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah and went on to earn an associate degree.

He worked as a corrections officer at the Schuylkill County Prison for many years until his retirement.

He was a member of East End Field & Stream Club, a former member of Arrowhead Rod and Gun Club, and had a love for sports, being an avid Penn State and New York Yankees fan.

Besides his parents, Hank was preceded by his father-in-law, John "JB" Buchinsky, and one brother-in-law, Michael Pribish.

He is survived by his wife of eight years, Julie Buchinsky, whom he married on Sept. 20, 2011, but had spent the last 32 years together; his mother-in-law, Madeline Buchinsky; two brothers-in-law, Jack Buchinsky (Mary Lou) and Yogi Buchinsky (Eileen); one sister-in-law, Joann Pribish; nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Divine Mercy Parish-Sacred Worship Site, St. Casimir's, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hank's memory may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or the Shenandoah Area Free Public Library. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
