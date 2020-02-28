|
|
Henry L. Trumbo, 84, of Schuylkill Haven, died Feb. 26 at Reading Hospital, West Reading.
Born Nov. 25, 1935, in Summit Station, he was a son of the late Henry H. and Minnie Reber Trumbo.
He was a 1953 graduate of Auburn High School. He was a self-employed building contractor most of his life. Henry also worked as superintendent of construction for BiCen Construction in his last year, and retired in 1999. He had a wood-working shop where he spent his retirement years. He assisted Howard Taylor in getting his own cabinet shop started.
Henry served in the Army as an SP4; CB radio operator, stationed in Bamberg, Germany.
He was a member of Summit Station Fire Company since 1960; Summit Station Fire Police; having served as treasurer and director of both for many years. He was a charter member of Wayne Township Lions Club since 1972, having received the Melvin Jones award. He was a member of Pennsylvania and Schuylkill County Fire Police, Wayne Township Planning Commission and Tremont Senior Citizens. He was a member of Rajah Shriners of Reading Schuylkill Shriners Club, Schuylkill Lodge 138 F&AM, Orwigsburg, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Schuylkill Forest No. 50 and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Reading. He also belonged to Strause Roeder AMVETS Post 0114, and Grundsow Lodge Nummer Fimf. Henry participated in St. Paul's Players, a volunteer group that performed at local nursing homes, as a fiddle player. He also played fiddle with Blue Ridge Mountain Boys from 1955 to 1984; and Blue Ridge Mountain Clan, and he also played Jam Sessions. He was a member of St. Mark's (Brown's) Church, having served as treasurer of Sunday school and assisted with many projects.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline M. Freeman Trumbo, who passed away July 17, 2016.
Henry is survived by a daughter, Sandra Shadler, wife of Timothy, of Schuylkill Haven; a son, Henry II, husband of Karen, of Warrington; two sisters, Verna Ebling, of Schuylkill Haven, and Shirley Freeman, of Greencastle. He was known as Pappy to his two granddaughters, Julia and Marielle, grandson, Timothy, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, including a nephew he helped raise, Kenny Freeman, and a godson, David Freeman.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Mark's (Brown's) Church. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masonic service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the church cemetery. At the family's request, memorial donations in Henry's name may be sent to St. Mark's (Brown's) Memorial Fund, C/O Timothy Shadler, 958 Schwartz Valley Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2020