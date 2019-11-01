|
|
Henry Prosack, 90, passed away peacefully during the early morning on Oct. 30, 2019, in Fairfax, Va. He was surrounded by his family and friends during his final hours.
Henry was born Aug. 6, 1929, to Polish immigrant parents in Frackville. The youngest child of a large family, Henry was raised in Frackville and contributed to his family by working many small part-time jobs while growing up. He graduated from Frackville High School, where he excelled in academics and team sports, especially football.
He attended the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind., where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He completed his master's degree in mechanical engineering at Stanford University. While at Notre Dame, Henry was also a member of the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps, where he was commissioned an officer and made a career in the Air Force. He was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict.
Following retirement from the Air Force, he continued his career with Vitro Systems in Rockville, Md., and then many years with Delex Systems in Vienna, Va., supporting many aspects of Navy defense programs.
Henry was very active as a youth sports coach supporting football and baseball programs in the Town of Vienna, Va., youth sports programs.
An avid lifetime supporter to all University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports programs, especially Notre Dame football, he donned the colors of blue and gold and special Irish green every Saturday during the fall football season.
He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Vienna, Va.
Henry was married to his high school sweetheart, Frances Stabinsky Prosack, for almost 70 years and is also survived by children, Kathleen, Carl, Eugene, Joan and Henry; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Henry and family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Money and King Funeral Home, Vienna, Va. Henry will then be returned to his hometown of Frackville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of local arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 1, 2019