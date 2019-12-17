|
|
Herbert B. Merkert Sr., 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
He was a son of the late Edna Mae (Otto) Merkert Billman and Herbert W. Merkert. He was the loving husband of Doris Jean (Gilchrist) Merkert.
Herb proudly served his country as a member of the Navy. He graduated from Pottsville High School, where he was a member of the state championship gymnastic team. Herb was the physical director at the YMCA of Pottsville, Bethlehem and Easton, where he retired. He enjoyed scuba diving, racquetball, hiking and tennis.
Herb was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Billman.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Doris Jean Merkert; sons, Herbert B. Merkert Jr. (Kristen) and William Merkert (Jill); daughter, Debbie Rittenhouse (Joel); 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 17, 2019