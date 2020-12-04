Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Rubright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Herbert C. Rubright Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Herbert C. Rubright Sr. Obituary

Dr. Herbert C. Rubright, 92, of Orwigsburg, passed into the loving arms of his Savior on Thursday, Dec. 3, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 21, 1928, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Eva (White) and Harry Rubright.

He was the husband of Dolores S. (Young) Rubright, his high school sweetheart. They recently celebrated 72 wonderful years of marriage.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.

Dr. Rubright was a graduate of Frackville High School, Class of 1946; Dickinson College, Class of 1949; and Temple University School of Medicine, Class of 1953. He then went into the Air Force and became a captain and flight surgeon. Upon his arrival home, he started his own family practice from 1956 to 1996.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Susan Donovan (Mark), Baltimore, Md., Dr. Herbert C. Rubright Jr. (Kass), of Kaska, and Attorney Harry Rubright (Cheryl), of Orwigsburg; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Melva Stoner (Dr. Paul Stoner), of Harrisburg; nieces and nephews.

At the family's request, memorial donations may be forwarded to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Services and interment will be held privately. To extend condolences to the family, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -