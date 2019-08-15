|
Herbert John Steinert, 89, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born June 1, 1930, in Reading, he was a son of the late Arthur and Hildagarde (Knoffel) Steinert.
He was the husband of Mary Ann (Bachert) Steinert. The couple was married April 2, 1950.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Steinert was also preceded in death by his siblings, Edith, Walter, Margaret, Peter and Esther.
Mr. Steinert was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg.
He was formerly employed by Bethlehem Steel, retired from Zulick Shoe Factory, and later worked for Alcoa, and was 85 years old when he left Sherwin Williams.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Steinert is also survived by two daughters, Nancy A. Sterner and husband, Robert, and Christine M. Long, widow of Carl, all of Schuylkill Haven; three grandchildren, Eric Hosler, Dr. Kevin Long, Nicole Sterner; five great-grandchildren, Mariah Litton, Cameron, Wyatt, Emily Hosler and Sophia Webber; a brother, Robert Steinert, of California; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, donations in Herbert's memory may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 215 North Warren Street, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, have been entrusted with arrangements.
