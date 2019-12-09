|
Herbert M. "Herb" Berger Jr., 65, of Marysville, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Herb was born in Pottsville, Feb. 8, 1954. He was a son of the late Miriam D. (Gruver) Berger and Herbert M. Berger Sr.
He was a 1972 graduate of Schuylkill Haven Area High School and attended Community College of Allegheny County, University of Maryland and Harrisburg Area Community College.
Herb was a retired battalion chief for Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. He was a member of International Association of Firefighters Local 428, Pennsylvania Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue, where he responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11 assisting in the search and recovery efforts, along with multiple hurricane deployments. He was a founding member of Harrisburg Rescue 1.
He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Marysville, Post 882, Enola Sportsmen's Association, Never Hit Gun Club and was a lifetime member of Schuylkill Haven Liberty Fire Company No. 4.
In his spare time, Herb loved working on furnaces and air-conditioning equipment, along with being an electrician and a plumber. He loved sharing his skills and fixing things for his coworkers, friends and family.
Surviving are his loving wife, Susan S. (Godfrey) Berger; his daughter, Kathryn R., wife of Andrew J. Harris, of Duncannon; granddaughter, Alexis P. Harris; two sisters, Sallyanne, wife of John McDonnell, of Orwigsburg, and Joanne, wife of Gary Geist, of Schuylkill Haven.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Wesley United Methodist Church, 450 Sylvan St., Marysville, with Pastor Douglas M. Eberly and Chaplain Dennis Snider officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (click to donate) or the IAFF Foundation - Burn Fund, C/O Chelsea Coffren, 1750 New York Ave., Second Floor, Washington, DC 20006. Arrangements are entrusted to the Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville.
