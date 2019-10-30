Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Graeff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman "Tom" Graeff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman "Tom" Graeff Obituary
Herman "Tom" Graeff, 78, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday at his home, with his wife and son by his side.

Born Feb. 16, 1941, in Minersville, he was a son of the late William and Anna Graeff.

Tom attended Tremont schools and then went on to serve in the Army for two years. He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.

Tom had worked at several local businesses throughout his life, retiring from Quaker Maid Kitchens.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his niece, Ruth Ann Williams.

Tom is survived by his wife, Joan, and their son, Andrew. He is also survived by his brothers, William, John, husband to Kathleen, and George, husband to Linda, all of Newtown; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now