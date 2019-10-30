|
|
Herman "Tom" Graeff, 78, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday at his home, with his wife and son by his side.
Born Feb. 16, 1941, in Minersville, he was a son of the late William and Anna Graeff.
Tom attended Tremont schools and then went on to serve in the Army for two years. He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Tom had worked at several local businesses throughout his life, retiring from Quaker Maid Kitchens.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his niece, Ruth Ann Williams.
Tom is survived by his wife, Joan, and their son, Andrew. He is also survived by his brothers, William, John, husband to Kathleen, and George, husband to Linda, all of Newtown; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2019