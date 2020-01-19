|
Hilda E. Lamb, 101, of Pottsville, died Friday morning at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
She was born July 31, 1918, in Clementon, N.J., a daughter of the late James and Esther Charlesworth McConville.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Manoa, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Lamb, in June of 1962; an infant son; a son, Dennis Lamb, in 1977; a daughter, Sister Janet Marie Lamb, (RHM); brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Steidle and her husband, James, Pottsville; a son, Kenneth Lamb and his wife, Barbara, Cape May, N.J.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are private. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to St. Patrick Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Hilda's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
