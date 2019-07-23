Hilda Hughes, 101, of Ringtown, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Douglassville, where she was currently residing.



Hilda was born in Kingston, Nov. 2, 1917, a daughter of the late Ella and John Stevenson.



Hilda was retired, having been employed in the local garment industry. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Ringtown Senior Citizens.



She enjoyed sewing and crocheting along with baking and cooking.



Hilda was a former member of the Ringtown Library board of directors, the former Ringtown Lioness Club and the former Ringtown Area Activities Organization and Ringtown Christmas Lighting Committee.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, and by a son, Bernard Hughes, and a daughter, Henrietta Gallup.



She is survived by her daughter, Michelle, wife of Alan Ross, of Douglassville. She is also survived by grandchildren, James Gallup, Linda Gallup Lauer, Kevin Hughes, Kyle Ross and Kelsey Ross; great-granddaughters, Katie Bachman and Jennifer Yencho; a great-great-granddaughter, Karleigh.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Hilda will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Ringtown following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ringtown Library. For more information or to sign the online register, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.



