Hilda M. Lubold, 97, formerly of Valley View, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Mechanicsburg.
She was born Saturday, March 18, 1922, in Hegins, a daughter of the late Samuel S. and Mabel E. Bixler Moyer.
She was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.
Hilda was a seamstress for the former Philmark Manufacturing, Valley View, prior to her retirement. From 1975 to 1983, she owned a business at her home, Lubold's Sportswear.
She was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.
Hilda enjoyed quilting and sewing.
Her husband, Harvey C. Lubold, passed away in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; by a son, Harvey C. Lubold Jr.; by two brothers, Herman Moyer and Marvin Moyer.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda M. Sariano and her husband, James, of Mechanicsburg, and Audrey L. Gongloff and her husband, Dale, of Annville; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 6, 2019