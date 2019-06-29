Hilda Mae Ashfield, 86, of West Center Street, Mahanoy City, passed away Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Thelma Lord Hudson.



She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School.She was of the Protestant faith.



She was preceded in death by Shawn Naas, son-in- law, and a sister, Thelma Davidson.



Surviving are two sons, Edward Ashfield and wife, Terri, Girardville, and William Ashfield, Mahanoy City; daughter, Donna Ashfield, Mahanoy City; grandchildren, Terri Ann and Brian McCloskey, Edward Ashfield, and Amanda McDonnough, Mahanoy City; one great-grandchild who was the love of her life, Madison Justine McDonnough, Mahanoy City; two brothers, Daniel Hudson and wife, Irene, of Philadelphia, and James Hudson and wife, Mary Jane, of Allentown; cousins, nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to the Lehigh Valley ICU.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Robert Peiffer officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. James P. Haughney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 29, 2019