Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Holly Jean Steidle

Holly Jean Steidle Obituary
Holly Jean Steidle, 72, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away May 5, 2020, at Phoenixville Hospital.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John H. and LaJeunne (Fidler) Steidle.

Holly was a compassionate nurse at Reading Hospital for 35 years before retiring. She loved her five cats, was a Philadelphia sports fan, loved to travel and enjoyed senior bus trips with her mother.

Holly is survived by her brother, Randy Steidle, husband of Betty Jane, of Exeter, her aunt, Pat, her niece, Kerri, and her nephew, Kyle, all of Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2020
