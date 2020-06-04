|
|
Howard E. McLaughlin, 88, of Dacula, Georgia, (formerly of Englewood, Fla., and Stanhope, N.J.) passed away peacefully May 31, 2020, at home.
He was born to Vera and Martin McLaughlin on Oct. 28, 1931, in Pottsville.
Howard graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School and received a B.S. in Economics from Kings College, a master's degree from Seton Hall University, and a doctorate from Rutgers University. Prior to graduating from college, Howard was a paratrooper in the 82nd Air Born stationed in Fort Bragg.
Howard spent his life devoted to his family and to his students. He spent 32 years teaching English, Social Studies and various elementary grades at Roxbury and Jefferson Township public schools in New Jersey. He spent the last 20 years of his teaching career as the English department chairman supervisor at Jefferson Township High School.
Howard's second vocation began in the early 1960s, working as a New Jersey park ranger during the summer months and weekends at Hopatcong State Park. He enjoyed working outdoors.
Howard was married for 62 years to Audrey (Zehner) McLaughlin, who survives him; children, Ellen and Richard Walsh, of Saylorsburg, Beth and Keith Beccia, of Boonton Township, N.J., Martin and Donna McLaughlin, of Dacula, Ga., and Mary Jo and Norman Roth, of Scotrun, and Dieter Runkle, who was like a second son; grandchildren, Clint, Meghan, Austin, Kelsey, Daniel, Garrett, Ally, Kyle, Tyler and Gabrielle; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Bryce and Guinevere Jordy; and his beloved dog, Tammy.
Howard was known for his love of books, jokes and storytelling. He loved to recite the story of his family's connection to the Molly McGuires. He was extremely proud of his Irish ancestry and, therefore, loved everything Irish! His love of literature and poetry made him an avid reader. He was able to recite his favorite poems and various lines of literature up until his final days. He firmly believed that a good education was invaluable.
Funeral to be held at a future date in St. Patrick's Church, Pottsville.
Funeral to be held at a future date in St. Patrick's Church, Pottsville.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 4, 2020