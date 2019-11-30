|
Howard L. Freeze Jr., 68, of Cressona, passed away Thursday while at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottsville, Dec. 27, 1950, he was a son of the late Howard Sr. and Evelyn Freeze.
Howard was a member of United Presbyterian Church, Pottsville. He also served in the Reserves. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at many local companies, including ARGO, Pottsville Bleach and Dye, Wolfe Bleach and Dye and others.
Howard was known as a hardworking and loving husband. He loved to joke around and was very handy and enjoyed remodeling.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Helen Burke.
He is survived by his loving wife, the former Edna M. Brannigan. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Rose Buckingham, wife of William, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Madison Rose, Kyle William and Spencer Liam; his sisters, Janet Muller, Barbara Post, Peggy Dewitt and Karen Cortese; two loving dogs, Abby and Bella.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Pastor Peggy Pfeiffer will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019