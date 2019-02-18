Hudson Richard Roehl was born January 18, 2019, and passed away peacefully on February 15 in the arms of his mommy and daddy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Hudson fought very hard against a congenital heart defect.
While his stay on earth was short, Hudson was loved so deeply by those who were fortunate enough to meet him and those who were not. His impact on everyone has been remarkable and his memory will be carried on.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Margaret "Mag" Roehl.
Hudson is survived by his mother and father, Lauren and Rich Roehl; two siblings, Isobel and Lincoln; maternal Nannie and Pop-pop, Donna and Gary Purcell; paternal Grandpa and grandmother, Rick and Ellie Roehl; aunt, Jackie Purcell; maternal great-grandmother, Rita Purcell; uncle Dave and aunt Jen Roehl; cousins, Abbey, Mike and Molly. He is also survived by numerous great-aunts, -uncles and cousins.
For all who loved Hudson, please join the family for a celebration of life at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Online donations can be made by visiting www.chop.edu. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
