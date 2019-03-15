Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Andrew Dougherty. View Sign

Hugh Andrew Dougherty, 48, a former resident of Lavelle, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, at his home in Tucson, Ariz.



Born Aug. 23, 1970, Hugh was a son of Hugh and Lois Dougherty of Lavelle and a 1989 graduate of Cardinal Brennan High School.



An innovative and talented artist, Hugh worked throughout the country in many different industries and held positions such as creative director, art director, technology coordinator, writer, editor, publisher, reporter, photographer, page designer, graphic artist, marketer and computer instructor.



As a young professional in Pennsylvania, Hugh started his career with local publications such as the Citizen Standard and Evening Herald. Hugh then launched An Scathan, an Irish newspaper, where he served as co-owner and managing editor. During this time, Hugh published other works through his publishing company, Underbridge Enterprises.



After a few years, Hugh continued his professional career, traveling throughout the country, working in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Delaware, Florida, Alaska, Colorado, Texas and Arizona. Hugh also returned to Pennsylvania and did work for the National Watch and Clock Museum in Columbia. At the time of his death, he was working as Webmaster with Saddlebrooke One, in Tucson. Additionally, Hugh did freelance work and had many personal projects.



Hugh enjoyed art, reading, being a Local Guide for Google and working with his homeowners association.



Throughout his travels, Hughie, as many knew him, remained close with family in Pennsylvania and countless friends he met along the way. Hugh was principled, compassionate and tolerant. As a loving partner, he always put the needs of his significant other first. His genuine personality and clever wit will be missed by all.



Hugh was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Kathryn Dougherty, of Tuscarora; and maternal grandfather, Elwood Fetterolf, of Ashland.



In addition to his parents, Hugh is survived by his partner, Jakub Graf, of Tucson, Ariz.; sister, Colleen Kelly, of Tamaqua; sister, Lisa Dougherty, of Lavelle; sister, Patricia Dougherty-Wade, wife of Stephen Wade, of Port Carbon; nephews, Robert Kelly and Andrew Kelly, of Tamaqua; and maternal grandmother, Rosalie Fetterolf, of Ashland.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Bring's Broadway Chapel, 6910 Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710, where a remembrance will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the reception room on Monday, March 18. A celebration of Hugh's life will also be held on Saturday, March 23, at Groody's Catering Hall, 350 E. Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Family and friends may visit starting at 10:30 a.m. with a dinner at noon. Private interment will be held in Paradise Garden of Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Route 54 (Hometown), Tamaqua, PA 18252.



