Born July 1, 1923, in Ludlow, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Albert and Pearl Goodell Hiersche.



She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.



Ida was co-owner and manager for J.L. Long Co., a propane gas dealer in Pine Grove, and after retiring worked 14 1/2 years at Arby's in Pine Grove.



She was a former member of the Pine Grove Area school board.



Preceding her in death were her husband of 49 years, Ralph Long, former mayor of Pine Grove, on June 4, 1995; two brothers and wives, Dexter and Marty Hiersche, George and Lucille Hiersche; two sisters and husbands, Winnie and Larry Kiesman, Erna and Clifford Manchester.



Surviving are a sister-in-law, Carrie "Betty" Long, of Pine Grove; her extended family, godson, Leroy Strubhar Jr. his wife, Sheila, and their children, Jacob, Grayden and Allie, Betty and Leroy Strubhar Sr. and their daughters, Kim Pribilla and Patti Kreiser and their families, nieces and nephews.



Graveside services and interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the North End Fire Company, P. O. Box 118, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family online at



