Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Mae Lutz Blankenhorn. View Sign Service Information Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home 26 Chestnut Street Cressona , PA 17929 (570)-385-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Mae Lutz Blankenhorn, 78, of Reedsville, Wayne Township, passed away Sunday, April 28, at home surrounded by loving family.



Born in Wayne Township, Jan. 8, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Marian Reed Lutz.



She married her devoted husband, Wayne H. Blankenhorn, on May 26, 1962, and spent 56 years building a family together.



Ida was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1958. She served as class treasurer for numerous class reunions.



She was formerly employed as an administrative secretary for the Schuylkill County Courthouse and the Penn State Agricultural Extension Office.



Ida was a lifelong member of Reedsville Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church, where she was a former member of the choir.



She was also a member of the Cressona Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, having served as past worthy matron from 1976 to 1977.



Ida's greatest joys were found with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting and baking for those she loved. Ida also enjoyed reading, travelling and cheering on her favorite sports teams, especially those that included her children and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Carrie Hepler; brothers, Elmer and Paul Lutz.



Ida is survived by two daughters, Denise Blankenhorn, wife of David Albertini, Cressona, and Melinda Davidson and her husband, Mark, Spring Hill, Tenn.; grandchildren, Julie Drummer and husband, Kyle, Hayes, Va., Aaron and Zara Albertini, Cressona, Kai and Olivia Davidson, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Ella Mae and Freya Drummer; a sister, Esther Heisler, Gilbertsville; a brother, Lewis Lutz, Wayne Township.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church of Reedsville. A religious service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church of Reedsville, with the Rev. Mark Brooks officiating. Additional time for viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Interment will follow immediately at Reedsville Cemetery. At the family's request, memorial donations in Ida's memory may be forwarded to Bethesda EC Church Memorial Fund, 155 Reedsville Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Ida Mae Lutz Blankenhorn, 78, of Reedsville, Wayne Township, passed away Sunday, April 28, at home surrounded by loving family.Born in Wayne Township, Jan. 8, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Marian Reed Lutz.She married her devoted husband, Wayne H. Blankenhorn, on May 26, 1962, and spent 56 years building a family together.Ida was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1958. She served as class treasurer for numerous class reunions.She was formerly employed as an administrative secretary for the Schuylkill County Courthouse and the Penn State Agricultural Extension Office.Ida was a lifelong member of Reedsville Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church, where she was a former member of the choir.She was also a member of the Cressona Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, having served as past worthy matron from 1976 to 1977.Ida's greatest joys were found with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting and baking for those she loved. Ida also enjoyed reading, travelling and cheering on her favorite sports teams, especially those that included her children and grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Carrie Hepler; brothers, Elmer and Paul Lutz.Ida is survived by two daughters, Denise Blankenhorn, wife of David Albertini, Cressona, and Melinda Davidson and her husband, Mark, Spring Hill, Tenn.; grandchildren, Julie Drummer and husband, Kyle, Hayes, Va., Aaron and Zara Albertini, Cressona, Kai and Olivia Davidson, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Ella Mae and Freya Drummer; a sister, Esther Heisler, Gilbertsville; a brother, Lewis Lutz, Wayne Township.A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church of Reedsville. A religious service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church of Reedsville, with the Rev. Mark Brooks officiating. Additional time for viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Interment will follow immediately at Reedsville Cemetery. At the family's request, memorial donations in Ida's memory may be forwarded to Bethesda EC Church Memorial Fund, 155 Reedsville Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close