Haughney Funeral Home
101 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3190
Ilse I. Bowers

Ilse I. Bowers Obituary
Ilse I. Bowers, 89, formerly of Mahanoy City, passed away Saturday morning at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

Born in Germany, she was a daughter of the late Ernst and Gerturde Gumz.

She married Francis Bowers in 1945 in Germany and moved to the United States.

She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church and retired from City Shirt Factory.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993 and her granddaughter, AnnaLisa, in 2011.

Surviving are a daughter, Regina Buffington, of Saint Clair; her son, Peter Bowers, of Mahanoy City; a grandson, Jeffruy Bowers, of Mahanoy City; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Burial will be private at St. Canicus Cemetery. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 28, 2019
