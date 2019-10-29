|
|
Ina K. Mindler, 85, of Tremont, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 13, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Iva (Herring) Brinich.
She was the widow of Elroy H. Mindler, who preceded her in death in November of 1969.
Ina was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Pottsville.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ina was also preceded in death by her son, William E. Mindler, and two stepsisters, Helen Smith and Evelyn Brinich. Ina was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia S., wife of Keith Allar, of Donaldson, Linda, wife of Stephen Burkle, of Pine Grove, and Lisa, wife of Ricky Michael, of Tremont, as well as seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience in Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor James Fidler officiating. At the family's request, donations in Ina's memory may be forwarded to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019