Ina Louise Ruhf, 86, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice. She was the wife of the late William J. Ruhf, who died in 2011.
Born in Auburn, she was a daughter of the late Harry B. and Freeda M. (Hummel) Auman.
Ina was a graduate of Auburn High School in Schuylkill County. She worked at Phoebe Home as a licensed practical nurse and later at Lehigh County Assistance Office as an energy assistance worker in the LIHEAP Program, until her retirement in 1996. Ina was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, since 1958, where she served as a member of church council, Sunday school teacher, lay reader, usher, coffee hour hostess, Outreach Committee member, Fellowship Committee member, greeter, teller, delivered flowers and gave communion to shut-ins, and helped with Open Door Food Pantry and Sharing Life Program.
Ina was preceded in death by brothers, Floyd, Harry and George Auman; sisters, Blanche Seiler and Charlotte Shollenberger; son-in-law, Mark Dillaway.
Survivors are son, Robert W. Ruhf and his wife, Tina, of Fogelsville; daughters, Sandra L. Dillaway, of Allentown, and the Rev. Tami L. Burks, of Mamaroneck, N.Y.; sister, Emily Kerschner and her husband, Lloyd, of Schuylkill Haven; five grandchildren, Janelle Haseley and her husband, Ross, and their daughter, Charlotte, Matthew Dillaway and his partner, Christopher Pang, Alexander, William and Ian Burks - these are the loves of her life; nieces, nephews and their families. She will be missed dearly by many other close friends.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at K.V. Knopp Funeral Home Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A second viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata St., Allentown, PA 18103, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church and designated to Open Door Food Pantry or Sharing Life Program.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 14, 2020