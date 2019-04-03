Irene A. Lucas, 91, of Hill Road, Hegins, passed away March 31 at Mount Carmel Nursing Center, Mount Carmel.
Born in Hegins Township, July 25, 1927, she was a daughter of the late H. Clarence and Clara Yarnell Lucas.
She attended Hegins Township High School and was employed as a presser at the former Hegins Manufacturing Co. and later as a housekeeper for area families. Irene was a member of Barry Salem United Methodist Church, Weishample.
Preceding her in death were brothers, Harold, Calvin and Norman; sisters, Iva Wagner, Eleanor Zeplin and Elsie Miller.
Survivors include sisters, Elva Lucas, Hegins, Carolyn Bloom, Greenwood, Colo., Gladys Maurer, Dillon, Mont., and Phyllis, wife of Walter Zeplin, Lancaster; brothers, Edward Lucas, Sacramento, and Leroy Lucas, Danville; nieces and nephews
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in Barry Salem Methodist Church, Weishample. Officiating will be the Rev. W. Keith Rockwell, pastor. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Barry Salem United Methodist Church Missionary Fund, 844 Deep Creek Road, Ashland, PA 17921. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
