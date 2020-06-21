|
Irene "Dolly" Boland passed away June 17, 2020, at Schuylkill Center.
Irene lived in Mahanoy City before moving to Providence Place, Pottsville, in 2016.
Born Oct. 15, 1930, Irene was a daughter of Bernard and Thelma Thamarus. Irene's first husband was Charles Stellfox, who preceded her in death in 1971. She was married to Thomas Boland until his death in 1999.
Irene was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School. She had been a telephone operator in Park Crest, was a garment worker at City Shirt Co. and coached in the Mahanoy Lassie League in the '60s.
Irene had been a member of Salem Evangelical Congregational Church and St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
Irene loved reading her Bible, going out to eat, playing bingo, shopping, trip with the seniors and visiting with friends most especially on the phone.
Irene is survived by her children, Wayne (AnnMarie) Stellfox, Florida, and Linda Bretz (Harvey Miller), Tremont; her sister, Marcia (Jim)Williams, Florida; her brother, Bern (Jean) Thamarus, Florida. Memories of her will also be carried with her grandchildren, Misty (James) Bohr and Charles Williams; three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Burial was private through Lamar Christ Funeral Home and a memorial service is being planned by the family for later this year.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 21, 2020