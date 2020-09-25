Home

1927 - 2020
Irene Dewald Obituary

Irene Dewald, 93, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born June 6, 1927, in Charleroi, she was a daughter of the late Michael Kohutka Sr. and the late Pauline Hancharick Kohutka, and a stepdaughter of the late Adella Lazaravich Kohutka.

She was a 1945 graduate of Minersville High School. She had been employed in the local garment industry.

She was a member of the former Mary Queen of Peace Church, Pottsville, and currently attended St. Patrick Church, Pottsville.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter Dewald Sr.; two daughters, Ida Gail Janda and Theresa Maley; a young child, Elaine; four siblings, Michael Kohutka Jr., John Kohutka, George Kohutka and Marie Wozniski.

Irene is survived by her son, Walter "Butch" Dewald Jr., of Pottsville; three grandsons, Brant Maley, Keith Maley and Matthew Dewald; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Dewald, Kiel Rutters, Isabella and Lillian Maley. She is also survived by two siblings, Joseph Kohutka (spouse, Nancy), of Minersville, and Ona Stanley, of Shartlesville; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will be private in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Branch Township. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
