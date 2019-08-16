|
Irene "Rene" (Donchak) Flaherty, 86, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, 2019.
Born in Shenandoah, Oct. 6, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Shutovich) Donchak.
She was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.
Irene worked with her late husband, Paul, in the family business, the former DeTurks Restaurant and Catering Service, Shenandoah. She also was employed in the dietary department at the former Rest Haven Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven, the housekeeping department in the Shenandoah Valley School District and cake decorator for Insalaco's, Hazleton.
She was a member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Shenandoah, where she actively volunteered making pierogies at the annual Seminary Day Picnic in Primrose. Irene enjoyed spending time in her garden and cooking, especially the many meals she prepared for her family.
She had an outgoing and warm personality and easily made friends with anyone she met. Irene treasured the time spent with her family, especially on the cruises they took together.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husbands, Paul DeTurk and Thomas L. Flaherty; five brothers, Joseph, John, George, Stephen and Michael; two sisters, Monica and Anna.
Surviving are three daughters, Ann Lynn Swaldi and her husband, Ernie, of Ringtown, Paula, the wife of the late Joseph Isganitis Jr., of Kelayres, and Alexandria Matkowski, of Florida; three grandchildren, Noah Swaldi, Nicole Eye and Joyell Bryant; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Enders, of Shenandoah, and Elizabeth Andrijiw, of Erie; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Michael's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 114 S. Chestnut St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Myron Grabowsky officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Panachyda will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 16, 2019