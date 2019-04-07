Irene Fessler, 94, of Pottsville, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was born in Pottsville on Dec. 20, 1924. She was a daughter of the late Michael Stoffa and Anna Motto Stoffa. Irene was the wife of the late Clair A. Fessler, who passed away in 2008.
She was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair. She was a 1942 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. Irene loved to dance and bring joy to other people's lives.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Birnesser; and three brothers, Michael Stoffa, John Stoffa and Samuel Stoffa.
She was survived by her sister, Dorothy Cohen, of Kennett Square; a grandson, Ryan Birnesser, fiancé of Misty Guard, of Fleetwood; a great-grandson, Alex Birnesser, of Fleetwood; a great-granddaughter, Grace Birnesser, of Fleetwood; and a great-grandson, Andrew Birnesser, of Fleetwood.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with the Very Rev. Jeff Zias officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2019