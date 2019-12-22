|
Irene L. (Andruscavage) Tym, 87, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Friday night, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Born May 25, 1932, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Constantine and Elizabeth (Marcincavage) Andruscavage.
She was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.
Prior to her retirement, Irene was employed in production at Ateeco Inc., Mrs. T's Pierogies, Shenandoah, for over 30 years.
Irene was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Casimir Church. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, especially true crime novels. She enjoyed making trips to the casinos but above all, she treasured the time spent traveling with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia A. Wilson and her husband, David, of Barnesville; two sons, Walter R. Tym, of Ashland, and David S. Tym and his wife, Bonita, of Hubbard, Iowa; three grandchildren, Olivia Vanderhart and her husband, Lane, Kentleigh Tym and Eden Tym; a daughter-in-law, Ann Tym, of Shamokin; nieces; nephews; cousins; friends; her faithful companion, her golden retriever, Casey.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Walter R. Tym, on Dec. 15, 2004. Born to a family of nine children, she was the last surviving member and was preceded in death by all eight of her siblings, including four brothers, Constantine, John, Alfred and Frank Andruscavage, four sisters, Pauline Zidik, Julie Bescript, Florence Gustites and Joan Butsko.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Casimir Church, the sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Parish, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. There will be no services from the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 22, 2019