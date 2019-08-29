|
Irene M. (Fennelly) Faldetta, 97, of Massapequa Park, New York, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Frackville, Irene was a daughter of Earl and Margaret (Miller) Fennelly and the third of five children.
Like many of her generation, she loved to dance to the Big Bands at such ballrooms as Lakewood Park. After graduating as salutatorian at Immaculata Academy, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the federal government as a legal secretary. After World War II ended, she moved to New York City, where she worked for Standard Oil. It was while attending a dance at Club Dominicana, St. Stephen Parish in Manhattan, that she met her future husband and where they shared their mutual love of dancing that would last their lifetimes. They married in 1952 and moved to Massapequa Park, where they raised seven children.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John P. Faldetta.
She is survived by her children, Janice (Rich) Dobson, Ann, Carol (Kevin) Malone, Peter (Tricia Waring), Susan (David) Adams, John (Danielle) and Laura (Gregory) Begg. She was the loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren.
