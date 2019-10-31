|
|
Irene M. Freed, 91, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday in her home. She had been cared for by her daughter, Beth, and Compassus Hospice around the clock.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, Aug. 18, 1928, and raised in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. Brown and Edna Fidler Brown.
She was a 1945 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. After high school, she attended Empire Beauty School and was a hairdresser for 25 years. She also worked at Classtex Knitting Mills, Orwigsburg.
She was a member of Congregational Free Church of Christ, McKeansburg.
In her younger days, she enjoyed pool, bowling, and playing cards, square-dancing and playing piano. She was an artist - painting detailed rocks and wall murals. One of her murals, "Jesus and the children" adorns the wall of Congregational Free Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood "Mick" Freed.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Freed, of New Ringgold, and Thomas Freed, husband to Kim, of Tamaqua; daughters, Beth Goida, of Lansford, Shelby Zehner, wife of Nevin, of Orwigsburg, Tammy Brensinger, of Orwigsburg, and Treasure Lape, wife of Troy, of Bethel. She was known as "Nana" to her 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Richard F. Brown, and family, of Tennessee. She always said she wanted six kids and a large family, and she definitely had that and was proud of that accomplishment.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A visitation with a closed casket will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Because her favorite colors were blue, turquoise and fuchsia, please feel free to wear one of these colors if attending to celebrate her life and memory. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 31, 2019