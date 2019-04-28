Irene M. Mordosky, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, April 27, at home.
Born in Allentown on Feb. 11, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Miriam Stickler Weaver.
She was the wife of Dale T. Mordosky.
Irene is survived by daughters, Deborah, wife of Kenneth Rich, Tammy Mordosky Fawn, wife of Gary O'Hara, and Delia, wife of Fred Edling; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Shawn Van Dyke officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m until the time of service. Interment will be privately held. The family requests donations in Irene's memory be made to First United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 110 Route 61 South, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Cremation Society of Schuylkill County Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with cremation services.
