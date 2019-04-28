Irene M. Mordosky (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA
17972
(570)-385-3381
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Church of Christ
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Church of Christ
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Obituary
Irene M. Mordosky, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, April 27, at home.

Born in Allentown on Feb. 11, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Miriam Stickler Weaver.

She was the wife of Dale T. Mordosky.

Irene is survived by daughters, Deborah, wife of Kenneth Rich, Tammy Mordosky Fawn, wife of Gary O'Hara, and Delia, wife of Fred Edling; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Shawn Van Dyke officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m until the time of service. Interment will be privately held. The family requests donations in Irene's memory be made to First United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 110 Route 61 South, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Cremation Society of Schuylkill County Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with cremation services.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
