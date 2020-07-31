|
|
|
Iris L. Orama, 86, of Pottsville, passed away on July 25, 2020, at her home.
Born in Puerto Rico, she wasa daughter of the late Juan and Ana Oliveras Orama.
Iris is preceded in death by a daughter, Ana Iris.
Surviving is a son, Jorge Camacho Sr., three grandchildren, Jorge, Angel and Angelica; three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. Interment will be private.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2020