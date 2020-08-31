Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Darcas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma M. Darcas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma M. Darcas Obituary

Irma M. Darcas, 89, of West Chester, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, at Paoli Hospital.

Born  March 31, 1931, in Friedensburg, she was a daughter of the late Bessie A. (Wolfe) and Theodore Darcas.

She was a former member of St. John's Reformed Church, Friedensburg, and a current member of United Church of Christ, East Goshen, West Chester.

She was previously employed by local textile factories.

Irma is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by a cousin, Avalon Wittig, West Chester.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held prior from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home; we will then process to the cemetery for a graveside service. Interment will be in St. John's Reform Church of Christ, Friedensburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to United Church of Christ East Goshen, 1201 N. Chester Road, West Chester, PA 19380. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -