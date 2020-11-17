Home

Irvin W. "Billy" Brown

Irvin W. "Billy" Brown Obituary

Irvin W. "Billy" Brown, 79, of Mahanoy City, died Monday morning at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehab, Shenandoah Heights.

Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, he was a son of the late Irvin and Mary (Ashfield) Brown.

He was a 1959 graduate of Mahanoy City High School and served with the Navy from 1959 to 1962. He had been employed by Reneer Film, Auburn. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.

Preceding him, in death in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Susan M. Holman; a daughter, Suzanne; a son, William.

Survivors include his grandchildren, John Wronski and fiancée, Jennifer Lott, Macy and Brendan Brown; a great-granddaughter, Candence Wronski; two sisters-in-law, Judy Sanchez and Janice Lotwick and her husband, Jerry; a brother-in-law, Fred Holman and his wife, Ingrid; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral and interment services at 1 p.m. Friday in German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. The Rev. Fred T. Crawford will officiate. Contributions in Billy's name to Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 4, Mahanoy City, PA 17948, would be appreciated by the family. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
