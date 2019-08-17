Home

Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
319 Mahantongo St.
Pottsville, PA
View Map
Isabel M. Kelly Obituary
Isabel M. Kelly, 98, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday evening at the home of her daughter.

Born in Danville, April 22, 1921, she was a daughter of the late George F. and Rosalie M. (Knopka) Lewis.

She was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.

Isabel was a life-long member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church for 96 years.

She was a teacher's aide at St. Joseph Learning Center, Pottsville.

Isabel was a Girl Scout leader for 12 years, a Cub Scout leader for eight years and spent many years on the PTO.

She enjoyed baking, especially her New Years pretzels, and for the church bake sales and preparing food for others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Kelly, in 2002, to whom she was married 59 years; children, Mary Lou Mahy and Timothy Kelly; brothers, Bernard, Harold, Francis and George; sisters, Marian and Edna.

Isabel is survived by daughters, Patricia Anne Hughes, wife of Blaine, Blandon, and Bridget M. Leskin, wife of Joseph J., Brockton; sons, Robert J. Kelly, husband of Claudia, Mar Lin, and Shawn P. Kelly, husband of Kelly, Minersville; grandchildren, Christine, Jennifer, Michelle, Joseph, Helen Marie, James, Andrew, Richard and Cody; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Morgan, Christopher, Hannah, James, Riley, Erica, Abbey, Grady, Caitlin and Rosalind; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday until the procession will leave for church at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville.The family request contributions in Isabel's memory be sent to St. Joseph Learning Center, 2075 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
