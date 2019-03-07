|
Ivan E. "Charlie" Kissinger, 92, formerly of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Stone Ridge Towne Center, Myerstown.
He was born Tuesday, June 29, 1926, in Gratz, a son of the late Albert and Irene Spotts Kissinger.
Charlie served in the Army during World War II.
He was a heavy equipment operator for the former Kocher Coal Co. prior to his retirement.
He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.
Charlie was also a member of American Legion Post 575 and VFW Post 8237, both of Valley View, F&AM Valley Lodge 797, Valley View, and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Millersburg Forest 125.
His wife, Helen J. Maurer Kissinger, passed away in 2001. He was also preceded in death by his parents; by two brothers, Billy Kissinger and Lamar Kissinger; by a sister, Lorraine Herb.
He is survived by a son, Tom L. Kissinger and his wife, Karen, of Boiling Springs; a daughter, Beverly A. Mason and her husband, Glenn Schneider, of Bradenton, Fla.; a grandson, Jeremy C. Kissinger and his wife, Krista, of Boiling Springs; two granddaughters, Misty L. Pagan and her husband, Joel, of Goodyear, Ariz., and Lori A. Capizzi and her husband, James, of Mechanicsburg; four great-grandsons, Joel Pagan Jr., of Goodyear, Ariz., Antonio J. Pagan, of Goodyear, Ariz., Joshua Silva II, of Mechanicsburg, and Lennox Kissinger, of Boiling Springs; a great-granddaughter, McKayla Kissinger, of Boiling Springs; a sister, Barbara Runkle, of Fairport, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with Pastor Duane Bardo and Pastor Ron Murhon officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road No. 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
