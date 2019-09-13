|
|
Ivan N. High Sr., 83, of Covered Bridge Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born July 31, 1936, in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Elmer Z. and Mary Nolt High.
He was a member of the Roedersville Mennonite Church, Pine Grove. Ivan was a carpenter and worked for Lee Bashore Construction.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Arlene Sensenig High; daughter, Joyce High; grandson, Joshua High; great-grandson, Cayden High; five brothers, Melvin, Aaron, Edwin, Elmer and John High; three sisters, Mary Hoover, Emmaline Reiff and Ada Long.
Surviving are five sons, Ivan Jr. and wife, Rose High, of Pine Grove, Robert and wife, Ann High, of Chambersburg, Bryan and wife, Kathy High, of Elkton, Va., Gregory and wife, Sarah High, of Elizabethville, Jeffrey High and companion, Cami, of Lititz; daughter, Linda and husband, Jose Negron, of Brownstown; 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lydia Sensenig, Esther Nolt, Vera Zimmerman and Laura Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Pine Grove Community Church, 85 Pleasant Valley Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Daryl Martin officiating. There will be a viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow in Roedersville Mennonite Cemetery, Pine Grove. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 13, 2019