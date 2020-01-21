|
Ivy Taylor Bopp, 103, of Williamstown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Ivy was born Jan. 2, 1917, in Warrington, England, a daughter of the late William and Sarah Berry Taylor.
Ivy met and married Richard Bopp during World War II. She came to Williamstown just after the war and settled on East Market Street, eventually residing and raising her family on Broad Street.
Ivy was Williamstown's oldest resident. She loved her little town and could often be found walking throughout the neighborhood and community.
She worked in the garment industry for many years, retiring when she was 65 years old. She enjoyed reading, was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and was known for making the best peanut butter pies and truffles.
She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, and a social member of the Williamstown American Legion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 1989, and a daughter, Ivy Jean Waters, in 2013.
Surviving are her children, Tina Barry, Muir, Richard "Sandy" Bopp and his wife, Charlene, Wiconisco, Dorothy Walton, Muir, and Sheila Gouse, Williamstown. She is also survived by Elizabeth Finch, Williamstown, and Mary Szdunek, Harrisburg, whom Ivy considered daughters; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Molly Jones, England.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard O'Nyamwaro as celebrant. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Private burial will be in parish cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Sacred Heart Church, c/o Parish Office, 732 Main St., Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 21, 2020