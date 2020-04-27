Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Jack L. Barnhart

Jack L. Barnhart Obituary
Jack L. Barnhart, 82, of East Center Street, Donaldson, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at home.

Born Feb. 2, 1938, in Wind Ridge, he was a son of the late Woodrow and Dorothy Hewitt Barnhart.

Jack was a heavy equipment operator and was a Tremont Borough supervisor and Frailey Township supervisor.

He was a member of Donaldson Fire Company.

Preceding him in death were a daughter, Sue Dyson; grandson, Brandon Dyson; stepdaughter, Tammy Renninger; step-grandchildren, David and Jessica Renninger.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Linda Studlack Barnhart; a daughter, Deaneen Patterson, of Washington, Pa.; grandchildren, Jeremiah and Joshua Roberts, Elyse Strike and Brieanna Gadani; stepson, Tim Gehres, of Pine Grove; step-grandchildren, Timothy, Chad, Brett and Alyssa Gehres; step-great-grandchild, Eyara; two brothers, William Barnhart and Robert Barnhart, both of Washington, Pa.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
