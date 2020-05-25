|
Jack M. Modesto Sr., 99, of Pine Grove, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 17, 1921, in Stamford, Conn., he was a son of the late Salvatore and Michelina Merola Modesto.
He met the love of his life Margaret "Peggy" Modesto and spent 58 amazing years together.
Jack was an entrepreneur and inventor, building a successful GMC dealership in Cressona with his brothers, which he eventually took over, co-owned Susquehanna Coach Co., Cressona, with his lifelong friend, and co-created a fifth wheel device that thrust travel trailer use into the future.
He was very accomplished, being a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, as a flotilla commander, lifetime NRA member, Boy Scout leader and president of We The People.
Jack always had an uplifting attitude and loved spending time with family and friends. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gunsmith. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife, Peggy, in 2018; two brothers, John and Salvatore Modesto; two sisters, Angelina DeCarlo and Mary Caccavella.
Surviving are sons, Jack Jr. (Esther) Modesto, of Arizona, Salvatore (Karen) Modesto, of Seltzer City, and Nicholas Sr. (Sally) Modesto, of Pine Grove; daughters, Stella (Rick) Ochs, of Seltzer City, Robin (Craig) Werner, of Pine Grove, Dina Modesto, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Danielle (Darin) Chandler, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Eddie, Jason, Wayne, Nichole, Ryan, Nicholas Jr., Angelina, Zachary, Gabrielle, Tiffany, Joseph and Lacie; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Modesto; sisters, Fran Ginther and Michelina Wapinsky; nephews.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family with Dr. Ira Lydic officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. Graveside services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, on the funeral home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either the NRA, online at www.nra.org or mailed to 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030, or Wellspan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
